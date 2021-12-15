MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 76,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 563,784 shares.The stock last traded at $14.86 and had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 187.40 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,579,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,661,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after buying an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after buying an additional 681,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after buying an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

