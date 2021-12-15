Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,161 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 490,700 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $828.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.