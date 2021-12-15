Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Shares of MLVF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. 4,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $120.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.