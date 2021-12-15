Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Arthur L. Smith Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.22.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.