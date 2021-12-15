Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Arthur L. Smith Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 380.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

