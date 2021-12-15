Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.27.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.