Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 133,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

WFC opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $199.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

