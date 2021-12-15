Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after buying an additional 186,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.74.

