Mark Adam Wallace Sells 15,000 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.98. 36,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $205.48. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.75.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

