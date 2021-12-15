Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $0.66. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 221,880 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBII. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis reduced their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $116.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

