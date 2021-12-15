Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 19,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Brightworth boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 82,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,360,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMC opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $174.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

