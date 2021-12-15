Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $2,046,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,403 shares of company stock worth $10,568,757. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.32. 2,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,545. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. ResMed’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

