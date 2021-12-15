Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 1,554 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $77.95. 15,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,827. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.74.

