Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 897 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 52,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.65. The company had a trading volume of 123,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $158.63. The company has a market capitalization of $383.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

