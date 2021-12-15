Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $354.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,441. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

