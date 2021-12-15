Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.09. 9,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,211. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

