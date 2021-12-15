Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $2,021,600.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00.

TriNet Group stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 202,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,082. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,716,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

