Masco (NYSE:MAS) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.15.

NYSE MAS opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.96. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,087,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Masco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Masco by 752.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

