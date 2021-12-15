Mask Network (MASK) Reaches Market Cap of $291.42 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $291.42 million and approximately $82.52 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $10.00 or 0.00021344 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00037243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00197578 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

