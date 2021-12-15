Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Update

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 170,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Mastermind has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.96.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

