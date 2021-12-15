MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $75.54 and last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 4249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MXL. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.
In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,333 shares of company stock worth $3,539,742 in the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.