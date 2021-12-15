MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $75.54 and last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 4249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.88.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MXL. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,333 shares of company stock worth $3,539,742 in the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after buying an additional 158,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MaxLinear by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

