Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

