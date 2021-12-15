Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000.

PFF opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

