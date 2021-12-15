Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,851 shares of company stock valued at $41,315,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.