Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 385.9% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 479,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 415,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

MDRR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 1,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,053. The company has a market cap of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. On average, analysts predict that Medalist Diversified REIT will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -6.40%.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

