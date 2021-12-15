Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, an increase of 2,858.3% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of MFCSF stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

