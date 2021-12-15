Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

