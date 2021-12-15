Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 309 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $64,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $3,378,777.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $84,592.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $202.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.35 and its 200 day moving average is $191.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Medpace by 602.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 118.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medpace by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

