Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.1% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

