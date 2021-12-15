Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $529.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

