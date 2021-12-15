Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 6.0% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.40 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $149.53 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

