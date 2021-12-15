Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 101 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 50.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 370.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 57.3% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.78.

NYSE:BDX opened at $247.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.19 and its 200 day moving average is $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.