Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 4,918 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.