Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 540 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 971 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $512.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

