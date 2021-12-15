Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,524,054 shares in the company, valued at $68,149,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,762,352 shares of company stock valued at $163,985,789. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

