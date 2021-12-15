Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 48.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 359,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 117,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1,119.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 26.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

FBMS stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $824.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.16. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

