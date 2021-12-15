Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 5,944 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,944 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

