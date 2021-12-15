Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

