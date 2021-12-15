Meritage Portfolio Management Has $810,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,969 shares of company stock worth $516,920,221. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,899.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,897.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2,763.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

