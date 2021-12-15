Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $217,000 in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 96.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,697 shares of company stock worth $10,138,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

