Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 175,046 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 92.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175,046 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 538,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 357.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 141,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 110,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.