Metronome Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $62.08 million and approximately $106,981.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $4.98 or 0.00010169 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.30 or 0.08207357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,041.10 or 1.00141278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,637,885 coins and its circulating supply is 12,465,691 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

