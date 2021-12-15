MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE CXE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,033. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.