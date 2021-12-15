M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.50 ($3.28).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:MNG traded down GBX 3.35 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 189.70 ($2.51). 4,292,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,945,872. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 76.10. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 173.69 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.03.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

