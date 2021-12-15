Michael J. Murray Sells 34,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $3,668,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after acquiring an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after acquiring an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.