Michael J. Scheske Sells 6,972 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IR stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $62.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after buying an additional 532,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after buying an additional 835,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

