Micromines (MICRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $70,833.95

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $70,833.95 and approximately $17.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.47 or 0.08232692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00078333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,032.25 or 0.99980254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

