MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Tops $77.13 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.14 or 0.00014797 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $77.13 million and $155,912.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.00272165 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000173 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,800,479 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

