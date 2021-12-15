Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Up 314.5% in November

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 314.5% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

MRVSY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269. Minerva has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $0.8106 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

