Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $995.77 or 0.02096777 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $17.42 million and $104,078.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.81 or 0.07975938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,686.04 or 1.00411929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002556 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 17,492 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

