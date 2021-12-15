Mission Produce (AVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect Mission Produce to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 28.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.